'We can compete with anyone': Saint Andrews boys' lacrosse puts Florida (and nation) on notice

BOCA RATON, Fla. — In life, there are certain guarantees — like teams in Florida not wanting to play against Saint Andrews in lacrosse.

"It's hard for me to get games in Florida, to tell you the truth. I always know if they think they’re good or not because they'll say, 'Yeah, OK, we'll play you,'" head coach Tony Seaman said.

WATCH BELOW: Saint Andrews boys' lacrosse puts Florida (and nation) on notice

Saint Andrews boys' lacrosse puts Florida (and nation) on notice

You might wonder: why is it so hard for the Scots to get a game in their home state? The answer is simple.

"We have a great group of guys. We have about 20 seniors on the team, and all of them have been here since freshman year," said senior Nick Testa, a four-star recruit who's committed to play for college powerhouse Johns Hopkins.

So, how good is the boys' team at Saint Andrews?

"I recently scored 14 points in one game," said Testa, who broke the previous record of 13 points in a game.

But he's not the only standout on the team. The roster is filled with great athletes.

The Scots play a national schedule, facing several of the top teams in the country.

With a record of 12-1, their lone loss was a dramatic 13-12 overtime loss last week to Chaminade, a team from Mineola, New York, which is also among the nation's top schools.

"We were a little nervous in the beginning, but during that game it just proved that we are in it just as much as them and we could easily come out with the win,” said midfielder Jack Stula, who is committed to play for the U.S. Naval Academy.

With the state playoffs right around the corner, the boys have a message for the rest of the country.

"You learn a hell of a lot when you lose, and you take nothing away when you win. At the end of the day, we know where we stand. We can compete with anyone, and we're ready to take their name if they want it," said goalie Theodore Loucas.

The Scots are looking for the school's eighth state title in lacrosse.