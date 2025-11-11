Vero Beach High School football team seeks state title after 10-0 regular season

VERO BEACH, Fla. — In Florida, there's no better tradition than Friday night football, with a rich talent pool and elite players on both sides of the ball at schools across the state.

Among the best teams this season has been Vero Beach High School with a 10-0 record heading into Friday's playoff game against Clermont East Ridge.

WATCH: Vero Beach seeks state title after 10-0 regular season

"It's a special group, and as they say, when no one cares who gets the credit, then you've got something special," head football coach Lenny Jankowski said.

Vero Beach is indeed "special" this season. They're the top seed in a loaded bracket featuring Jupiter, Palm Beach Central, and fellow undefeated powerhouse DeLand.

"I don't think about it too much; whoever steps on the field with us, we just have to dominate," wide receiver and defensive back Efrem White said.

The Fighting Indians dominated all season, thanks to a balanced run and pass game, a defense that creates tons of pressure on the quarterback and also generates turnovers.

White is the player of the year in the area and racked up offers from Florida State, Alabama and Auburn, just to name a few.

"Everybody feeds off my energy and all that, and it came out successful. Being that person made me more confident in myself and the team," White said.

Despite being perfect during the regular season, Vero Beach is still viewed as an afterthought when it comes to winning it all.

"It is what it is, and we'll take what we can get, and as this thing continues, we know we've got a tough task ahead of us. We have as tough a bracket as anyone in the state," Jankowski said.

His players embrace the coach's mindset.

"As the playoffs kick off, you all have one of the toughest brackets. What are you most looking forward to?" WPTV reporter Kendall Hyde asked White.

"I just want to win," White responded.