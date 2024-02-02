Teddy Bridgewater named head coach at high school alma mater Miami Northwestern

MIAMI — Teddy Bridgewater's post-NFL journey will start in the place where his football stardom began.

Bridgewater, who recently retired from the NFL after a decade-long career, has been named the head coach at Miami Northwestern Senior High School, his alma mater, inheriting a team that went 4-6 last season, but one that he's familiar with.

Born and raised in Miami, Bridgewater started at quarterback for Miami Northwestern from 2008-2010, recording more than 5,000 yards passing and leading the Bulls to the state finals.

Welcome Our New Head Coach Teddy Bridgewater. 💙💛🤘🏾🐂 pic.twitter.com/V1FdW5QB3V — Miami Northwestern_FB (@mnw_fb) February 2, 2024

He developed into one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the nation before going on to have a successful college career at Louisville. Minnesota selected Bridgewater with the No. 32 pick in the 2014 NFL draft, and he spent three years there before a gruesome knee injury nearly ended his career.

Bridgewater said then that the injury gave him a deeper gratitude for life — to never take anything for granted — and he worked his way back and had stints with New Orleans, Carolina and Denver.

He signed with the Miami Dolphins to back up Tua Tagovailoa in 2022, and he frequently attended Friday night football games at his alma mater, as well as throwing charity events throughout the South Florida community.

Bridgewater spent the final season of his career with the Detroit Lions, backing up Jared Goff in the Lions' run to the NFC championship game.