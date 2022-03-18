Miami native Teddy Bridgewater signs with Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Teddy Bridgewater is coming home.

The Miami Dolphins announced Thursday that they've signed the ninth-year quarterback as an unrestricted free agent.

Bridgewater spent last season with the Denver Broncos, starting 13 games before suffering a season-ending concussion.

The 2014 first-round quarterback began his career with the Minnesota Vikings (2014-17). He has also played for the New Orleans Saints (2018-19) and the Carolina Panthers (2020).

Bridgewater was a star quarterback at Miami Northwestern Senior High School who went on to have a successful three-year career at Louisville.

After four seasons with the Vikings, which included a Pro Bowl campaign in 2015, Bridgewater signed with the New York Jets in 2018 but was traded to the Saints before the start of the season.

He replaced Cam Newton in Carolina in 2020 but was traded to Denver after the Panthers acquired Sam Darnold from the Jets.

Bridgewater has passed for 14,437 yards and 71 touchdowns in his career. He's also rushed for 819 yards and 11 touchdowns.

He'll begin the 2022 season as a backup to Tua Tagovailoa, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 draft.