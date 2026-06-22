Spanish River Community High School football team focused on more than just playoff berth

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Spanish River Community High School's football team has made three straight playoff appearances, but the Sharks have their sights set on something bigger heading into the fall season.

WATCH BELOW: 'We've got to welcome every challenge as an opportunity to get better,' Coach Nick LaSala says

Spanish River Sharks set sights on state championship

"Happy to see these kids that have been here continuing to elevate this thing and talking to the senior class about leaving here and being the winningest senior class in school history," head football coach Nick LaSala said.

A 7-5 record in 2025 led the Sharks to a district title and the second round of the state playoffs. Now, the team is pushing past those early exits.

"State championship or bust, that's it," senior Jayden Elder said. "We got to go out with a bang, so that's something we're definitely looking forward to achieving."

LaSala said the path to a championship requires more than ambition.

"There's a lot of substance that goes into that," LaSala said. "It can't just be talk, guys got to show up. They got to embrace what we're doing. They've got to come together as a team and we've got to welcome every challenge as an opportunity to get better."

Senior Jason Mock said the work is already underway ahead of the August kickoff.

"We're just driving every day, outside working hard," Mock said. "I mean that's a standard. We want to be a football school. That's what we want be known as, win a state championship and bring something big here."

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