South Fork High School football team hopes new coaching staff leads to success this season

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — South Fork High School's football team is back in summer workouts in Stuart as the Bulldogs prepare for the upcoming fall season under a new head coach.

WATCH BELOW: 'I'm really excited about what I'm seeing,' head coach Eric Kresser tells WPTV's John Barron

Bulldogs football team hopes new coaching staff leads to success this season

Eric Kresser, who was The Benjamin School head coach, has taken over the program and brings a familiar face to South Florida football.

"We're fully into summer conditioning doing 7 on 7 Tournaments, those kinds of things," Kresser said. "I'm really excited about what I'm seeing."

Kresser is looking to turn things around for a program that hasn't had a winning season since 2015.

"Put in a lot of meeting time," Kresser said. "Learning football and you know, where there's a will, there's a way, as they say, and there's a lot of will here."

Senior Jaahad Henry said the team is energized heading into the season.

"Not just get through this, but let's get through it and play some football, man," Henry said. "I'm excited. I'm excited to play football."

Henry believes the new coaching staff is the key to a quick turnaround.

"We have a lot of great guys out here," Henry said. "We have some great coaches, a lot of great coaches and we're going to have a great season this year."

The Bulldogs are set to begin the season in August.

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