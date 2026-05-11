Santaluces High School football coach suspended 1 year for NIL violations

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A high school football coach in Palm Beach County has been suspended for a year following an investigation by the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA).

Hector Clavijo, the coach at Santaluces High School, was suspended following an investigation that involved violations of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) protocols, according to a letter sent by Principal Tameka Robinson to families and staff on Friday.

The FHSAA also placed the Santaluces High athletic program on administrative probation through April 2027.

Clavijo was also issued a financial penalty by the FHSAA.

Robinson said that Assistant Coach Samuel Putmon was appointed to the interim head coach position of the school's football program for the Spring season.

"Putmon is prepared to lead our student-athletes for the upcoming Spring Jamboree on Thursday, May 14, 2026," Robinson's letter said.

Read the full letter sent to families and staff: