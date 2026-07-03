Saint Andrew's Scots football eyes state title run after 10-2 season and district championship

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The Saint Andrew's Scots are putting in the work this summer, setting their sights on a state title as they prepare for the 2026 fall football season.

The Scots finished last season with a 10-2 record and a district title, but a second-round playoff exit left the team feeling like more was within reach.

WATCH BELOW: St. Andrew's Scots football sets sights on state title run

Saint Andrew's seeks successful football season with senior leadership

"Most of these seniors are four-year seniors. I mean, if not the majority of them came from the middle school as well. So they know how things are run. They had a lot of success in their career, and hopefully their senior year is the best season that we've had," Saint Andrew's head football coach Jimmy Robertson said.

With a veteran senior class leading the way, the program is leaning into a more demanding schedule this fall.

"We knew that we wanted to take our program to the next level. So we really have a challenging schedule for this year because we wanna compete. That's what we wanna do and we wanna take that next level, and it's by playing against really good teams that we do that and attract new people," senior Jack Williams said.

For the Scots, improvement this season is measured by one thing: advancing further in the postseason.

"A better year is just gonna be going farther in the playoffs. Obviously we wanna go undefeated in the season, but that doesn't matter if we keep losing in the second round of the playoffs. We just gotta go farther than that, that's all that matters," senior Jack Whelche said.

The team is embracing the grind of summer workouts as motivation for what lies ahead.

"It just adds up every day as something like to look forward to. Work harder so we can see the results when we come off the season positive and break our record," senior Edmyer St. Jean said.

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