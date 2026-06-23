Royal Palm Beach High School football team building towards something great this season

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Royal Palm Beach High School football team is setting its sights on a historic season, with goals of a district championship and a state title after back-to-back 7-win seasons.

WATCH BELOW: 'Our goal this year is to go 10-0, or a 9-win season,' Coach Samuel Curry tells WPTV's John Barron

Royal Palm Beach Wildcats eye historic 2026 championship run

"It's been great to see this team develop discipline, get stronger faster, and be smarter players," senior Jermonty Kimbrough Jr. said. "It's been a fun ride and we are ready to end it off winning the whole thing."

Back-to-back 7-win seasons have allowed the Wildcats to start building a foundation. Now the team is focused on finishing the job and reaching new heights.

"Our goal this year is to go 10-0, or a 9-win season," Royal Palm Beach head football coach Samuel Curry said. "So, that's what we're looking forward to. That's why we're going so hard in the weight room and off-season training."

For Curry, this season represents a chance to accomplish something that has never been done at Royal Palm Beach.

"So, we want to bring a district championship home and a state championship home this season," Curry said. "That's our goal, that's why we're working so hard. We just want to be the catalyst of that and make sure that we bring pride and commitment to this community."

Senior Demetrice Rolle echoed that championship ambition.

"I don't think Royal Palm has ever had a state championship," Rolle said. "I think I would be very excited for that to happen. Just put in a lot of hard work and that time might come."

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