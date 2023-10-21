Retirement community holds tailgate party for Vero Beach High School football team

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A group of residents from the Indian River Estates retirement community were decked out in red Friday night to support the Vero Beach High School football team.

But Friday's visit to the football stadium wasn't a one-time event.

Residents have been loading up on a bus and coming to the football games for about 25 years!

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Football Night In South Florida

For Friday's homecoming game against Martin County, the community members set up a special tailgating party to show off their school spirit.

Just before the Indians took the field, players came by the tailgating party to give them high-fives and thank them for their support.

The players also had dinner with residents of Indian River Estates before the season began and keep in touch with them.