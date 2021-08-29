High school football recap for weekend of August 28-29, 2021

Here's a look at the high school football games in South Florida for the weekend of Aug. 28-29, 2021.

THURSDAY

West Boca 8, Inlet Grove 49



It was the Silas Hinson show for Inlet Grove. The senior wideout had four total touchdowns on the night. Inlet Grove goes to 1-0 under new head coach Alphonso Smith.

Suncoast 6, Park Vista 41



For the first time since 2006, Park Vista was led onto the field by a head coach other than Brian Dodds.

FRIDAY

King's Academy 0, No. 5 Cardinal Newman 55



Palm Beach County Sports Hall of Famer Jack Daniels made his return to the sideline in emphatic fashion. The Crusaders rolled behind the arm and legs of freshman QB Davi Belfort. Next up for Cardinal Newman is a battle with perennial state title contender Cardinal Gibbons.

No. 3 Atlantic 17, No. 9 Palm Beach Gardens 20



The Gators pulled up the first upset of the year. Palm Beach Gardens got a late touchdown from Vincent Dubose to pull out the win. Atlantic was without head coach Jamael Stewart, who served the second of his three-game suspension.

No. 4 Glades Central 14, No. 8 Palm Beach Lakes 7



The Raiders dominate the second half to pick up a big road victory. Glades Central didn't lead in this one until 6:30 left in the second half. They return home for a top-10 battle with Palm Beach Gardens next week.

No. 7 Dwyer 8, Jupiter 7



The Dwyer defense led the way as Dwyer held on for the season-opening victory. Dwyer hits the road again next week for a tough battle against 1-0 Palm Beach Central.

No. 6 Martin County 51, Royal Palm Beach 0

WATCH:



It was a Friday night so that means it was time for @JaxonScott7 to put on a show.



#6 @MartinCoSports starts off the year 1-0.#HighSchoolFootball pic.twitter.com/OaaRW982Gi — ESPN Top 63 (@ESPNTop63) August 28, 2021

Jaxson Scott and the Martin County followed up their strong Kickoff Classic performance with yet another strong performance. Next week is a tough battle on the road at Vero Beach.

Palm Beach Prep 6, Boca Christian 31



The very first game ever for Palm Beach Prep was not the result they wanted. The Saints scored on their first ever possession but Boca Christian took over after that.

Pahokee 28, Wellington 21

WATCH:



Emmanuel Hendrix made his debut as @Pahokee_MSHS Head Coach and James Jackson and the Blue Devils defense helped lead them to a season opening victory. @dj_boldin @AnquanBoldin #HighSchoolFootball pic.twitter.com/wP2BUNY5zE — ESPN Top 63 (@ESPNTop63) August 28, 2021

The debut for new Pahokee head coach Emmanuel Hendrix was a successful one. Pahokee pulled out the road victory in a back and forth battle.

Palm Beach Central 49, Forest Hill 14

WATCH:@PBCentral_FBall didn't have a normal 2020. @tyleryoung, @kelking561 and the rest of the Broncos made sure they opened up the year at 1-0.#HighSchoolFootball pic.twitter.com/lblLRrg0r0 — ESPN Top 63 (@ESPNTop63) August 28, 2021

Palm Beach Central made up for a lost 2020 season with a strong start to 2021. The Broncos used a strong second half to pick up the lopsided win.