Rashad Jackson takes over at Inlet Grove Community High School

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County's top high school football coach two years ago has found a new home.

Inlet Grove Community High School has named Rashad Jackson the new head coach of the Hurricanes.

The school announced the hire Wednesday on social media.

We are excited to announce @CoachJackson7 as our Football Head Coach! #TheGrove pic.twitter.com/xjijGoaPaA — Inlet Grove (@InletGroveFB) February 16, 2022

Jackson comes to Inlet Grove after two seasons at his alma mater, Glades Central Community High School.

Glades Central fired the 2020 Sam Budnyk Coach of the Year in December.

Jackson takes over for former NFL cornerback Alphonso Smith, who parted ways with Inlet Grove after just one season.

The Hurricanes, who didn't field a team in 2020, are coming off a 3-7 season.

Jackson was 11-8 in two seasons at Glades Central.