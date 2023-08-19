Park Vista Community High School football team has family feel

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A group of mothers at Park Vista Community High School said their parental involvement makes the team feel like a family.

There were decals with dad and monograms with mom during family day last weekend at Park Vista to kick off the 2023 football season.

"It's the first time I've put decals on a sweaty helmet, but I wouldn't have been anywhere else that Saturday morning," Park Vista mom Jenn Harrold said.

Harrold, her son and the rest of her boys spent the morning putting the Park Vista logo decals on the football helmets.

This group of Cobra mothers told WPTV it was the first time for this event, bringing coaches, players and their families together and creating a sense of pride.

"The boys were very involved," Harrold said.

For many moms, this is their last chance to spend quality time with their sons before the season begins. The team is full of seniors, so it's a bittersweet time for their moms. But these moms will make sure their boys are well taken care of both on and off the field.

"Even from the pre-game meals, I mean, these kids are fed really well," Cheryl Lonergan said.

The Park Vista family will be in Wellington to support the Cobras when they face Wellington in Friday night's Kickoff Classic.