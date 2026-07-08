Palm Beach Lakes Rams look to build off 2025 season

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Last year brought a lot of success for Palm Beach Lakes High School's Rams that they haven’t seen in six years.

“This group of guys that we got right now, putting in hard work,” said senior Jordan Johnson. "Couple of transfers such as me and my couple of my friends, but this group really special. Everybody can see it in us for a 10-0 season. So, I’m really excited to see what it brings.”

Palm Beach Lakes Rams hope to build off last year's success

“Great, that’s really what we need to go to into the next season,” said senior Turmarian Moreland Jr. "New team, a whole lot transfers, thing we needed for the season coming up.”

That 6-5 season might just be a starting line for this group, but it was their first winning season and playoff berth since 2019.

“We have put in all the work,” said senior Ryan Ferdinand. "It’s paying off as you can see. A good group of guys, I think we go 10-0 this season.”

Another fall season is on its way, but there is a lot of promise coming along with it, and the team hopes to keep building this program in the right direction.

“For me, it’s like home,” said Palm Beach Lakes head football coach Turmarian Moreland. "Coach a game of football and not worry about everything else concerning outside of football. So, it’s good time for us.”

The schedules have been released for many South Florida schools. Palm Beach Lakes will open the season up at home on Aug. 21 against Seminole Ridge.

