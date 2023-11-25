Palm Beach Central, Treasure Coast, Cardinal Newman fall in state football playoffs

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — All three remaining area high school teams lost Friday in the playoffs' regional finals: Treasure Coast, Palm Beach Central and Cardinal Newman.

No. 1 Treasure Coast 37-6 fells to No. 3 seed Deland, of Volusia County 37-6 in the Class 4A Suburban Region final in Port St. Lucie.

No. 2 seed Palm Beach Central lost to No. 1 Monarch 35-28 in the Class 4 Metro Region final in Coconut Creek.

No. 2 seed Cardinal Newman was beaten by No. 1 Chaminade-Madonna 40-0 in the Class 1 Metro Region 3 in Hollywood.

For the first time since 2009, DeLand (11-2) will play into December, facing host Venice (11-2) in the semifinals.

The seeds are redrawn for the semifinals with Deland No. 3 and Venice No. 2.

The Titans (9-3) scored their lone touchdown in the third quarter when Ahmar Atwell ran 23 yards to the end zone on a fourth-and-long.

Deland's TJ Moore threw for 247 yards, rushed for 107 yards and accounted for five touchdowns.

Palm Beach Central finished 11-2.

The Broncos scored a late passing touchdown of 16 yards to Kamare Williams from Caleb Butler. The Broncos also recovered the onside kick, but turned it over on downs to end the game.

Monarch (10-2), seeded No. 2 in the semifinals, will travel to No. 3 Jacksonville Mandarin (10-3) in the state semifinals.

One week ago Monarch defeated Santaluces 50-27.

Cardinal Newman (9-1) had lost the past two years in the regional final against Chaminade-Madonna.

The Lions dominated on offense and defense.

No. 1 Chaminade-Madonna (12-0) will host No. 4 Archbishop Carroll (11-1) in the Final Four.

