Palm Beach Central High School science teacher removed from campus, under investigation

WELLINGTON, Fla. — WPTV is looking for more details after the Palm Beach County School District sent a letter to Palm Beach Central High School parents Wednesday morning saying Steven Allen, a science teacher, has been removed from campus.

Officials didn’t specify the reason for his removal other than a district investigation and allegations of misconduct, citing an open investigation.

Parents are asked to call school administration if they have information that they believe is relevant to the school’s investigation.

Officials said a qualified professional is working to keep students on track with the curriculum.

Read below the school district's letter to parents:

Palm Beach Central High School Parents and Guardians,

This letter is to inform you that your child’s science teacher, Steven Allen, has been removed from campus while under investigation by the School District of Palm Beach County.

I want to assure all of our students and families that our school and the District take allegations of misconduct very seriously.

Since this is an open investigation, we cannot supply any further details at this time.

If you have any information you think is relevant that you would like to share with our school’s administration, please contact Dr. Tom Welter at 561-304-1063.

A qualified professional is filling in to keep students on track with curriculum.

I appreciate your patience and continued support of Palm Beach Central High School.

— Reginald B. Myers, Principal

