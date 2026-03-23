PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Students asking for more classes isn't something you hear every day— especially ones on financial literacy.

However, students at Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach asked, and they received.

"Students were really wanting to learn more about investing, so we started developing this series of courses and it just took off," economics teacher Rob Frackelton said. "Now, we have 3 sections. It's in high demand."

WPTV reporter Christy Waite spent a morning with the students to see how these classes go beyond the basics.

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Oxbridge expands financial literacy program following student demand

For students like Lucas Dahlstrom, these are more than just classes— it's a passion.

"Ever since I was 13, I have been investing in the stock market," Dahlstrom said. "I started working at 14 so I could invest my paychecks, so this has been the natural progression of what I want to do."

Dahlstrom will be taking his experience from Oxbridge and applying it to the honors program at FAU where he will study finance. After graduation, he wants to work in private equity or investment banking.

Oxbridge makes a point to have its students learn about financial literacy at a young age, with all middle school students required to take a basic financial course. Once they reach high school, these classes become electives.

Students watch the stock market, learn how to buy and sell using real-world scenarios like the increase in gas prices and inflation. Students also get to connect with working professionals in the industry and have the opportunity for internships.

Earlier this month, students awarded $25,000 in grants to local nonprofits, giving $5,000 each to five finalists. The initiative followed a 19-week pilot course on nonprofit leadership, grantmaking, and collaborative decision-making—topics typically taught at the college level.

Even for students who don’t pursue careers in finance or business, the lessons stick. From budgeting to understanding the broader economic landscape, these classes are equipping students with essential, real-world skills they’ll carry well beyond graduation.