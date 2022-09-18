No. 6 Pahokee upsets No. 2 Palm Beach Central 34-14

6 Pahokee - 34 #2 Palm Beach Central - 14

Upset alert! Number 6 Pahokee took on number 2 Palm Beach Central. This was a close one at first. And then the Blue Devils blew the roof off. It was a one-score game through 3 quarters. Pahokee scored 20 points in the 4th to win this one 34-14. Jashon Benjamin had 200 yards on the ground for Pahokee. And the Blue Devils added two interceptions ran back for touchdowns late. They go on the road to snap Palm Beach Central’s 16 game regular season win streak.

#9 Treasure Coast -28 #5 Martin County - 7

Let me take you the treasure coast as #9 Treasure Coast Titans hosted the undefeated and 5 ranked Martin County Tigers. In gladiator times, titans fought lions and tigers and usually lost. Not the case with this game. Martin County with a touchdown on their first drive of the game but after that, Treasure Coast dominated on both sides of the ball. 4 rushing touchdowns in the first half for the Titans. A weather delay stopped the game but they would call it, giving Treassure Coast their first win of the year 28-7 over Martin County.

Atlantic - 43 Boca Raton - 7

Atlantic off to a one and two start but looking to turn that around at Boca tonight. Getting things started on the right foot. A scoop and score from the Eagles on the first play from scrimmage. QB Lincoln Graff would add to the lead with his legs and arm. Atlantic wins it 43-7. Eighth straight win by Atlantic over Boca. Both teams now with identical two and two records.

Jupiter Christian - 27 Somerset Canyons - 58

Raindrops were falling at Somerset Canyons and defensive coordinators’ heart rates were raising. Plenty of points in this one. The hometeam Cougars put up more of them. Somerset wins it 58-27. Quincy Rowe with 5 touchdown passes, four through the air and one on the ground. Three of those passing touchdowns go to Denarius Gray. Somerset off to a 3-1 start. They will get a bye next week before traveling to Boynton Beach the following week. Jupiter Christian will try to right the ship at Boca Raton Christian next Friday.

Fort Pierce Central - 0 Centennial -10 (4th quarter)

Centennial hosted Fort Pierce Central on what would turn into a rainy night. This game wasn’t explosive offensively, but great defense on both sides of the ball. Centennial able to put up 10 points before South Florida wanted to do what South Florida do - weather. The teams will decide on Monday how they're going to finish but right now, Centenntial leads 10-0 over Fort Pierce Central in the 4th quarter.

Wellington - 39 Royal Palm Beach - 12

Things got out of hand quickly in Royal Palm. The Wildcats were looking for their first win of the season hosting 1 and 2 Wellington. But the Wolverines have dropped 2 straight games and came out the gates swinging. Wellington scored on its first three offensive possessions of the game and led 21-0 early in the 2nd quarter. The Wildcats fought back. But too little too late. Welly won 39-12 on the road. They'll be off next week while Royal Palm has another tough home test next week. A date with undefeated Santaluces.

Palm Beach Lakes - 0 Seminole Ridge - 30

Rainy night at Calley-Judge Stadium. Undefeated Seminole Ridge hosting winless Palm Beach Lakes. And this was a methodical pounding. Ridge kept it on the ground the majority of the night. They led 16-zip at the half and completed the shutout 30-nothing. Hawks have been flying high! They've now won 11 straight home games and 9 of their last 10 regular season contests.

#7 Santaluces -50 John I Leonard - 7

We had to go to chopper 5 to cover the high powered Santaluces offense. QB Will Pritchard and the Chiefs offense continued to put on a show. Pritchard throws for three touchdowns on the night. Santaluces wins it 50-6. The senior signal caller now has 14 touchdown passes on the year. A year after winning just one game, Santaluces is off to a 4-0 start under first year head coach Hector Calvejo.

Park Vista - 7 Boynton Beach - 47

Staying with chopper five. Boynton Beach has dropped their last two games, including a tough overtime one last week. Tonight, the Tigers get back in the win column. They protect home field and beat Park Vista 47-7. First time since 2019 that these two have battled. Boynton will try to get over 500 with a Thursday night battle vs West Boca this week. West Boca will come into that one at 3-1.