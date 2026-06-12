New head coach Eric Kresser brings winning experience to rebuild South Fork High School football program

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Things are looking up for the football team at South Fork High School.

New coach, new challenges and a new season upon them.

WATCH BELOW: Former Florida Gators quarterback takes the reins at South Fork High School

Former Florida Gators quarterback takes the reins at South Fork High School

After a 3-7 season, South Fork is hoping a familiar face can help turn things around. Eric Kresser, who built a winning program at The Benjamin School, is back on the sidelines.

"We have 80 kids in the weight room right now," said Kresser, who played quarterback at Palm Beach Gardens High School and the University of Florida.

They've been grinding in the gym all offseason, getting ready for a new year, a new challenge and a new coach on the sidelines.

"This year we're going to shock a lot of people," defensive tackle Trent Vega said.

After taking a year away from coaching to spend time with his family, Kresser is back on the sidelines, recharged and ready for a challenge.

"It's just a great situation for a coach to come into a place where the kids want it, the parents want it, administrators want it, everybody wants it, and we're all on the same page moving forward," Kresser said.

Kresser inherits a program that only had three wins last year, and he knows reversing its fortunes won't happen overnight.

"What it boils down to are the kids going to buy in, are they going to work hard, are they going to know what their assignment is on every play. And then once you get that group of kids, then the talent dictates who's going to take the field," Kresser said.

Vega said it's a much-needed boost.

"I'm looking forward to having a winning season and being able to have change at South Fork," Vega said.

Kresser said he's happy with the progress of the team.

"I feel really good. I have a lot of energy, and I feed off the kids' energy," Kresser said.