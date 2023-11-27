Monarch principal, staff members reassigned amid 'allegations of improper student participation in sports'

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. — The principal of a South Florida high school and several other staff members have been reassigned amid "allegations of improper student participation in sports."

Monarch High School Principal James Cecil and other staffers "have been reassigned to non-school sites" pending the outcome of a school district investigation, Broward County Public Schools spokesman John J. Sullivan said in a statement released Monday.

The statement didn't elaborate, but the South Florida SunSentinel and NBC affiliate WTVJ are reporting, citing sources, that it has to do with a transgender student-athlete playing on a girls' sports team at the Coconut Creek school.

A state law signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2021 bans transgender girls from playing female sports.

"Although we cannot comment further, we will continue to follow state law and will take appropriate action based on the outcome of the investigation," Sullivan said. "We are committed to providing all our students with a safe and inclusive learning environment."