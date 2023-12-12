Monarch High School fined $16,500 for transgender volleyball player

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. — A South Florida high school has been placed on probation and must pay a $16,500 fine after a transgender female was allowed to play on the girls' volleyball team.

The Florida High School Athletic Association announced the sanctions against Monarch High School in a letter to the principal Tuesday.

It alleges that the Coconut Creek school "permitted a biological male to participate" on the girls' varsity volleyball team each of the past two seasons.

A state law signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2021 bans transgender girls from playing female sports.

Sanctions assessed to Monarch High School include a formal reprimand, administrative probation through Nov. 20, 2024, and a monetary penalty of $16,500. School representatives must also attend a compliance seminar each of the next two summers and host a compliance workshop no later than June 30.