McKinley Rolle resigns as head football coach at William T. Dwyer Community High School

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — William T. Dwyer Community High School is searching for a new head football coach.

McKinley Rolle resigned Thursday as head coach of the Panthers.

Rolle spent the past three seasons at the Palm Beach Gardens school, where he was 12-13.

In a social media post, Rolle said he recently completed his master's degree in educational leadership and hopes to become an assistant principal.

"We thank coach Rolle for his service to our football program over the past three years and support his desire to focus more time on pursuing his future goals," Principal Corey Brooks said.

Rolle replaced longtime head coach Jack Daniels, who led the Panthers to 19 playoff appearances and two state championships in 23 seasons. Daniels is now the head coach at Cardinal Newman High School in West Palm Beach.

Brooks said the school will conduct a nationwide search for a new coach.

The Panthers are coming off a 4-6 campaign in 2021.

Rolle is the older brother of former Florida State and NFL defensive back Myron Rolle.