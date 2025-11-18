Jupiter Christian's Cayden Alula eyes state title before shipping off to US Naval Academy

JUPITER, Fla. — The Jupiter Christian football team prepares for a state championship battle against Mount Dora Christian Academy on Saturday.

On the field, senior wide receiver and strong safety Cayden Alula is making game-changing plays. But off the field, he's doing even more with his commitment to the U.S. Naval Academy.

WATCH BELOW: Football star eyes state title before shipping off to Naval Academy

There's a saying that it takes a village to raise a child, and Alula is a walking testament to that.

Alula credits his parents and family at Jupiter Christian for instilling in him his values.

"People knowing me for my character and faith is what's really important," Alula said.

The 17-year-old also takes pride in being a scholar.

"I have a 4.2 GPA. I really push myself academically. I take AP (Advanced Placement) and DE (Dual Enrollment) classes, and they all broaden my curriculum," Alula said.

His high character and impressive GPA have the senior on the radar of some of the country's best academic institutions.

"I was able to be recruited and offered by the University of Penn, Princeton, Colgate, Brown, the Air Force and the United States Naval Academy," said Alula.

In addition to his academic excellence, the schools have also pursued him because he is also a star on the gridiron.

"I'm pushing close to 1,000 yards this year, 60 catches and 10 touchdowns," Alula said.

Even his head coach is in awe of his talents.

"When he came into our school as a seventh grader, you got to see him blossom and go through that pathway of life. You get to see a young man transform into a young adult," Jupiter Christian head coach Baz Alfred said.

He is now committed to playing football for the U.S. Naval Academy.

"You do four years of school there and you serve for five years afterward. Then you're an officer upon graduating from the academy,” said Alula.

He and the Eagles will play in the Sunshine State Athletic Association championship at 7 p.m. Saturday.