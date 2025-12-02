JUPITER, Fla. — Academically, Jupiter Christian is as good a school as you can find in Florida.

However, once the final bell rings and the whistles blow on the gridiron, they're as good as any team in the state, and it showed in this year's 11-team postseason run.

WATCH WPTV'S COVERAGE BELOW:

Jupiter Christian wins second straight state championship with 41-19 victory

"Our first game was an easier game; we kind of dominated, and our second game was the same way; we kind of dominated," said athlete Luke Beach.

The Eagles didn't face a tough matchup until game three of the playoffs.

"We were actually down 24-7 at half, and it wasn't looking great, but we got the ball at half and scored pretty quickly. We came back, but it was a really close game."

Close indeed: the boys knocked off Nova Southeastern University 39-37 to advance to their second straight 11-team state championship, and the Eagles soared in and snatched a 41-19 victory to claim their second straight championship.

"After the clock struck zero, we were excited; it was tears of joy, and everything that we put into it, we got to accomplish," said Head Coach Baz Alfred.

"It was really exciting, it was a great way to end my career in high school. It was the best way to do it, go out and win a state championship," said athlete Cayden Alula, who the championship game marked the final moment of his prep football journey.

While he won't be able to help his brothers win three straight next year, he fully plans to watch and text them all next season.

"Oh, heck yeah, man, but I'll be watching, I'll still be watching them."

