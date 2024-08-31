'It's a great bond': Football players, staff members form special relationships at Spanish River High School

BOCA RATON, Fla. — There's a really neat tradition in its second year at Spanish River Community High School in Boca Raton.

It's called "Adopt A Shark," where football players get matched up with a school staff member who becomes a mentor to them through the season. And that extra support goes a long way.

Dr. Lisa Harrison is Spanish River High School's testing coordinator by day. But after school, she becomes a "Shark Mom."

"We know if we build those student relationships with teachers and we build those relationships and bonds, then they are more apt for academic success and have all the tools that they need in their toolbox," Harrison said.

Harrison started the "Adopt A Shark" program last year to build community around the football team.

Staff members become Shark parents for players, wearing their jersey number and lifting them up.

"They bring them little treats and show up to the games, so the kids get to see another person out there rooting for them," Harrison said. "And they are super excited to see their number on a teacher."

And its not just teachers. Standout wide receiver Blake Wallace is paired up with principal Dr. Allison Castellano for the second year in a row, by choice.

"I got the top," Wallace said. "She's wonderful. She's great. She helps me with my homework. She hooks me up with snacks. It's a great bond we have."

Wallace said that extra special fan makes him want to fight harder on the field and in the classroom.

"It's great. It's such a great time. Having someone there who is just really there to support you," Harrison said.

And it's bringing more school spirit to the sport.

"It connects everybody because we are getting more fan support," head football coach Coach Ian Headley said. "The teachers are more into it. Just overall, it's a really good experience for our kids."

Harrison said the team's grades and morale are up, creating a stronger school of sharks, ready to bite down on the competition.

"It's fire around here," Harrison said. "It's incredible now of how exciting football is."

"I love Shark Nation because they are proud of our program," Headley said. "And we are super excited about Shark Nation. So every Friday we go out and try to make them proud."