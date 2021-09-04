High school football recap for September 2-3, 2021

Here's a look at the local high school football games for this week.

THURSDAY:

John I Leonard -- 14

Olympic Heights -- 22



The Lions defense led the team to their first victory under new Head Coach Brandon Knight. Isaiah Pierre with the pick 6 and the touchdown run. Olympic Heights with the 22-14 victory.

Seminole Ridge -- 27

Forest Hill -- 14



Seminole Ridge improves to 2-0 with the big road victory over Forest Hill. Hawks shut down Forest Hill for most of the game, they will look to make it 3-0 next week when they travel to Royal Palm Beach.

FRIDAY:

#8 Dwyer -- 14

Palm Beach Central -- 44



Palm Beach Central QB Ahmad Haston with three touchdown passes as the Broncos pull off a dominating upset over Dwyer. Broncos defense chips in as well led by a pair of interceptions from Ka'Ron Young. Palm Beach Central travels to Boca Raton on Thursday night next week.

#6 Palm Beach Gardens -- 3

#5 Glades Central -- 18

Glades Central defense dominates in this one holding the Gators to just three points on the night. Semaj Demps with the long touchdown pass for the Raiders only score of the first half. Another big test for Glades Central next week as they play host to number 7 Atlantic.

Jupiter -- 9

Park Vista -- 17



Park Vista QB Brock Hansel helped the Cobras improve to 2-0 on the year with a pair of touchdown passes over 50 yards. Jupiter falls to 0-2 and has lost their two games by a combined nine points.

Glades Day -- 28

St Andrews -- 10

Glades Day jumps out to a 28-0 halftime lead and never looks back. They improve to 2-0 on the year and get set for a battle with undefeated Jupiter Christian next week.

King's Academy -- 56

Somerset Canyons -- 21

WATCH:@SCanyonsFB finally got to show off their new digs on Friday.



Unfortunately for them, @dominick_ratty3 and the @TKALions were not great house guests. #HighSchoolFootball pic.twitter.com/Aq5lBBrZ93 — ESPN Top 63 (@ESPNTop63) September 4, 2021

Somerset Canyons finally gets to show off their new homes but King's Academy ruins the homecoming. Lions RB Dominick Ratty with four rushing touchdowns on the night. It is the first win for King's Academy Head Coach Ronnie Lee.

West Boca -- 19

Spanish River -- 6

WATCH:@Rowe2Quincy and @tylercordero1 had a strong connection all night to help @BullsTD_Club get win number 1 of the young season. #HighSchoolFootball pic.twitter.com/M3s4sFWUn2 — ESPN Top 63 (@ESPNTop63) September 4, 2021

Quincy Rowe and Tyler Cordero make it happen for West Boca in their first victory of the year. The pair connects for two long touchdowns. West Boca will look to make it two in a row next week at home against Boynton Beach.

