High school football recap for Sept. 30 - Oct. 1

Olympic Heights -- 0 #6 Atlantic -- 67



In Delray Beach, it was Atlantic's homecoming game as well, the Eagles played host to Olympic Heights. Atlantic was looking to get back in the win column after a 34-28 loss to Lakewood last week. Atlantic wasted no time on offense as it lead 31-0 after just the first quarter. It didn't stop there. The Eagles would go on to win 67-0.

Suncoast -- 0 Cardinal Newman -- 65



At Cardinal Newman, the Crusaders hosting Suncoast for homecoming. The game also commemorated the anniversary of the first integrated football game in Palm Beach County. Cardinal Newman was rollin! The Crusaders scored 44 points in the first half. Cardinal Newman would add three more touchdowns to beat Suncoast 65-0.

FRIDAY

Jupiter --21 #4 Palm Beach Central -- 43



It has felt like a concert at Palm Beach Central games this year. The 4th ranked Broncos averaging 50 points per game but the Jupiter defense looking to slow things down. This one was tied at 21 in the 4th and that is where Markel King took over. King with a 30 yard receiving touchdown to start the 4th. After the turnover chain was broken out he finds the endzone from 20 yards out. It's a 22-0 4th quarter from Palm Beach Central. Broncos improve to 2-0 in district play. They have scored at least 40 in every game this year.

Palm Beach Gardens -- 35 Palm Beach Lakes -- 14



The Palm Beach Lakes band was cranking tonight as they hosted Palm Beach Gardens in a heated rivalry match. The gators were good on offense, defense and special teams. Here's a blocked punt where Austin Wright gets his hands on it and Tyrese Vanhorn scoops it and scores it. Palm Beach Gardens head coach Tyrone Higgins used to be assistant at Palm Beach Lakes. He led his Gators to a 35-14 win. Lakes has now lost 12 of their last 13 games dating back to last year.

American Heritage -- 22 Benjamin -- 28



King and queen of the north at Benjamin, they hosted American Heritage. Benjamin coming off first loss of season two weeks ago after winning first three. Defense didn’t play well that game but they sure did this game two interceptions in the second quarter for the Bucs. Heritage would make a run in the 4th quarter but Benjamin held on to win battle 28-22.

Santaluces -- 0 #8 Park Vista -- 56



It has felt like a snake pit for park vista opponents this year. 8th ranked Park Vista has not allowed more than 10 points in a game this year. The offense is keeping up as well. Jordan Clemons with a 50 yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage. He would find the endzone again in the quarter. Park Vista rolls to a 56-0 victory. Cobras have shutout their last 3 opponents and outscored them during that run 176 to 0. Next week, it's a battle of the unbeatens as they take on Palm Beach Central.

Sebastian River -- 0 Dwyer -- 40



Dwyer hosting Sebastian River on homecoming. Dwyer coming off back to back wins and star running back Xanai Scott was looking help Dwyer add to that win column. Scott showing his fantasy running back value as he scored twice in the first half. One on the ground and another through the air. Dwyer defeat Sebastian River 40 to 0. The Panthers make it three wins in a row, last loss being to Palm Beach Central and are now 2-0 in district play.

St John Paul -- 14 King's Academy -- 49

You can put 5 on it as @TKALionsFB rolled to their 5th straight victory. #HighSchoolFootball pic.twitter.com/cqcCpetcLo — ESPN Top 63 (@ESPNTop63) October 2, 2021

The stadium has been packed every home game for Kings Academy--tonight no different as they hosted St. John Paul. King's Academy dropped their season opener to Cardinal Newman. And has since rallied off 4 straight wins. Tonight, they made it 5 with a 49-14 win over St. John Paul. The Lions looking much improved week over week. They travel to Calvary Christian next Friday.