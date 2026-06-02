Glades Central Community High School, Pahokee High School teens win state track titles

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — E'tesia Forbes of Glades Central Community High School is a two-time Florida high school state champion and she's only a sophomore.

Forbes won her second straight state title in the 100-meter dash, crossing the line in 11.5 seconds, the same time she ran as a freshman when she claimed her first title.

WATCH BELOW: Glades Central, Pahokee high teens win state track titles

Glades Central, Pahokee teens win state track titles

"I started running, I look back. I looked at my time. I was like, no, not again," Forbes said.

Forbes delivered, pulling away from the field in dominant fashion.

"Said go, I ripped my arm so good, stand up, started leaving everybody," Forbes said.

She wasn't finished. Forbes returned to the track for the 200-meter dash and ran in 23.4 seconds. Her coach, Kathy Sider, said Forbes is a generational talent.

"There's never been anyone here at Glades Central like her. We've had some great track athletes here, but in the 9th grade to come here already ready, she was that girl," Sider said.

Forbes has her sights set on making history at every level of her high school career.

"I want to be the fastest freshman, the fastest sophomore, the fastest junior, and the fastest senior," Forbes said.

Just down the road from Glades Central's rival at Pahokee High School is junior Jamaria Richardson, who is building a legacy of her own. Richardson captured a state title in the 400-meter dash with a time of 53.6 seconds. The race demands both speed and strategy.

"The first 60 meters is a sprint out and it's like you're floating but not too slow it's a float, in the 200 I pick it up, in the 150 I pick it up again, and the 100 is my last kick," Richardson said.

Richardson is already dreaming about where the sport will take her.

"I see myself running at college, getting in new times, hopefully looking to become pro and getting on the way to the Olympics," Richardson said.

WPTV

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.