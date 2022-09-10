Palm Beach Gardens downs Dwyer for first time since 2007

Dwyer -- 6 #9 PB Gardens -- 17

Gardens looking for their first win over Dwyer since 2007

Gardens looking for their first win over Dwyer since 2007 and they'd need to win on all 3 phases to take their rivals down.

The Gators did just that.

Gardens scored points on each of their first three possessions.

The special teams put the offense in great field position all night.

And the defense didn't allow a first down until late in the second quarter.

That all culminated in a 17-6 win.

This game was called early due to weather with a few minutes remaining in the 3rd, Gardens improved to 2-1 while the Panthers fell to 1-2.

#3 Cardinal Newman -- 7 Benjamin --0 (Delayed in 2nd quarter)

A few miles from Palm Beach Gardens was the battle of private schools between number 3 Cardinal Newman and Benjamin.



Bucs and Crusaders back in action on Saturday night. #HighSchoolFootball pic.twitter.com/riRxqZyKTs — ESPN Top 63 (@ESPNTop63) September 10, 2022

A few miles from Palm Beach Gardens was the battle of private schools between number 3 Cardinal Newman and Benjamin.

Last week these two scored a combined total of 73 points.

But with only 1:56 left in the first half, one touchdown was the board that belonged to Cardinal Newman.

But beautiful south Florida weather decided to stop the Friday night fun and the game was postponed.

Action will resume Saturday at 5pm.

#4 Martin County -- 28 Jupiter -- 0

WATCH:



The @MartinCoSports offense had to take the show on the road on Friday but it was the same result, a bunch of points and another win in the win column. @coachrodharris @Jayden__Vega @Tristin_Taylor_#HighSchoolFootball pic.twitter.com/Uy0MRUS3Af — ESPN Top 63 (@ESPNTop63) September 10, 2022

Jupiter always has a nice home crowd and they made sure to bring it Friday night when they hosted number 4 Martin County.

The Martin County Tigers were 2-0 coming into Friday because of their high-powered offense.

21 points in the first half for the Tigers, they added another touchdown for good measure in the second half before the weather delay.

They called it with Martin County winning 28-0.

#10 Jensen Beach -- 17 Wellington -- 14

WATCH:@JensenFootball continues to do what they have to do to pick up wins.



Falcons match their 2021 win total on Friday night. @caffeyjbhs #HighSchoolFootball pic.twitter.com/OTPqMWnMrh — ESPN Top 63 (@ESPNTop63) September 10, 2022

Jensen Beach coming into the week ranked tenth in the area, traveling to Wellington who is trying to get back in the poll.

These two with a tight battle around the weather.

Wellington puts up 14 on the year which is more than Jensen has allowed all year.

But Coach Caffey's squad puts up 17 to pull off the road three point win.

Jensen Beach has matched last year's win total already through three weeks.

Jaguars will try to make it 4-0 next week as they host Stoneman Douglas.

Forest Hill -- 7 Seminole Ridge -- 9

WATCH:



Another year and another 3-0 start for @SRHawksfootball.



Mother Nature couldn't get in the way of the Hawks picking up a Friday night victory. #HighSchoolFootball pic.twitter.com/3EPQwUmA6s — ESPN Top 63 (@ESPNTop63) September 10, 2022

Out in Loxahatchee, the sky was just as imposing as the defenses Friday night.

Neither team getting much going on offense before or after the lightning delay.

Out of the delay both teams were able to get it into the end zone.

Seminole Ridge protects home field with the 9-7 win.

The Hawks are now 3-0 to start the year for the second straight year.

Ridge has Palm Beach Lakes coming to town next week. Forest Hill will head to the bye week and then travel to Lake Worth.

Port St Lucie -- 0 #1 Vero Beach -- 62

WATCH:



If we ranked the top seniors in the area, @VandreviusJ would top it. Oh wait, we already did it.



It was another Friday night show for the #Noles commit. @VBFootball @TylerAronson9 #HighSchoolFootball pic.twitter.com/rhgOwrNntC — ESPN Top 63 (@ESPNTop63) September 10, 2022

Up at Vero Beach, the Fighting Indians hosted Port St. Lucie.

Jaguars come in hot with wins in eight of their last nine.

Unfortunately for them, Vero Beach Friday night showed why they are the top ranked team in the area.

It was all Vero Beach in this one, they won it 62-0.

Number one player Vandrevius Jacobs added to his impressive season stats as he found the endzone three times on the night. He has seven touchdowns through three games.

Vero Beach has now outscored opponents 150 to 6 on the year.

Royal Palm Beach -- 0 Suncoast -- 6 (Delayed in 3rd quarter)

Royal Palm Beach and Suncoast trying to pick up their first wins of the year.



Both programs will have to keep on waiting before seeing if they can finish their tight game. @togranger @CoachKenyon #HighSchoolFootball pic.twitter.com/f5Iu3WkTWH — ESPN Top 63 (@ESPNTop63) September 10, 2022

Royal Palm Beach and Suncoast trying to pick up their first wins of the year.

Both teams leaning on their defense tonight.

Suncoast found the endzone first with a 35-yard pass.

That would be all the Chargers need on the night.

Suncoast led 6-zip in the third quarter... But like many other this one wouldn’t be resolved Friday night.

We'll get a decision Monday and see if Suncoast can snap a 15-game regular season losing streak.

Glades Day -- 30 Jupiter Chrisitan -- 21



Thursday night, Jupiter Christian got to play its first home game of the season.

Glades Day made the trip over from the muck.

And it's a happy bus ride home for the Gators.

Things not going Jupiter Christian's way including a fumble off a blocked punt.

Glades Day with the 30-21 win.

It’s the first win of the season for Glades Day. The Gators host the King's Academy next week as they try to make it back-to-back wins.