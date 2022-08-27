Dwyer defeats Jupiter 13-7 in low-scoring, defensive battle

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — WATCH LIVE BELOW: "Football Night in South Florida":

Watch game recaps along with player and coach interviews as we break down all the Friday night high school football highlights.

Dwyer 13, Jupiter 7

The rivalry between the two northern Palm Beach County schools was a defensive battle.

Dwyer was able to get on the scoreboard twice in the first half.

A punt was blocked for a touchdown and a great toe-tap end zone catch by Elijah Hopkins put Dwyer up early.

Jupiter would later score in the second half but it would be enough for the Warriors.

This is Dwyer's 13th straight win over Jupiter dating back to 2004.

Wellington 41, Park Vista 0

The Wellington Wolverines traveled to Park Vista to take on the Cobras. Wellington's quarterback, Ryan Anthony, started the season with a stellar game, totaling about 200 yards in the air and an additional 100 yards on the ground.

It was part of a three-touchdown performance for Anthony.

Wellington takes on Martin County next week.

Palm Beach Central High School 80, Palm Beach Lakes 0

Palm Beach Central was on top of their game from the start, jumping out to a massive lead and never looking back. The Broncos' defense and special teams were everywhere on their way to their first win of the season in a rout over Palm Beach Lakes.

Westwood (Fort Pierce) 36, Royal Palm Beach 13

The Panthers of Westwood had a good trip to Palm Beach County on Friday night. Westwood took control of the game early and never looked back, defeating the Wildcats.

Lake Worth 48, Spanish River 18

It was a defensive battle early as the Sharks recovered a fumble. Spanish River would capitalize on the turnover with a touchdown, the first score of the game.

However, the Trojans battled back and got a big road win to start the season.

Vero Beach 54, South Fork 6

In the first quarter, the Fighting Indians were up 7-0 over the Bulldogs when they recovered a fumble on the kickoff. That led to a 36-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Aronson, who has verbally committed to play at Southern Methodist University.

That helped Vero Beach win big Friday night over South Fork.