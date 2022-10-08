Vero Beach rolls, Boynton Beach spoils homecoming for Seminole Ridge

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Vero Beach High School remained undefeated Friday night with a 41-14 homecoming victory against Wellington Community High School.

The top-ranked Fighting Indians were led by quarterback Tyler Aronson, who rushed for a touchdown and threw for two more scores.

Vero Beach outscored the Wolverines 27-7 in the second quarter to take a 41-7 halftime lead.

Star receiver Vandrevius Jacobs also recorded his 15th touchdown catch of the season.

Farther south in Loxahatchee, Seminole Ridge Community High School hosted Boynton Beach Community High School in a defensive battle.

After a scoreless first half, the Hawks struck first as running back Willie Young scored with under five minutes to go in the third quarter.

Boynton Beach tied the game in the waning minutes and got a key turnover late, enabling the Tigers to set up for the game-winning kick.

Derek Cole kicked the game-winning field goal from 22 yards out – his first career field goal – to win 10-7, spoiling Seminole Ridge's homecoming.

Boca Raton Christian School also pounded Jordan Christian Preparatory 56-14 to pick up a homecoming win.