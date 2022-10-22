Martin County upsets top-ranked Vero Beach, spoiling perfect season

Here is a look at some of the top games throughout Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.

Martin County 28, No. 1 Vero Beach 21

Top-ranked and undefeated Vero Beach traveled south to take on Martin County, but injuries plagued the Fighting Indians.

WATCH: DOWN GOES VERO!@MartinCoSports shakes up the rankings taking down #1 @VBFootball at home 28-21. The Tigers put an end to Vero's undefeated regular season. pic.twitter.com/fZEUs6Hf9E — ESPN Top 63 (@ESPNTop63) October 22, 2022

With quarterback Tyler Aronson out for the second half and the game tied at 21 in the fourth quarter, the Tigers found the end zone in what proved to be the game-winning score and the defense sealed the victory with an interception.

The Tigers snapped Vero Beach's streak of 10 straight regular-season wins.

No. 3 Palm Beach Central 35, Palm Beach Gardens 14

No. 3 Palm Beach Central played host to Palm Beach Gardens in a game that was competitive in the first half.

Central led 14-7 through two quarters, but star quarterback Ahmad Haston and receiver Javorion Wimberly weren't satisfied with that score.

WATCH: #3 @PBCentral_FBall is riding a 4-game win streak! They improved to 7-1 with a 35-14 win over @GatorsPbg @ahmadhaston2 pic.twitter.com/QhRzHDV4Tm — ESPN Top 63 (@ESPNTop63) October 22, 2022

The Massachusetts commitment connected with the Central Michigan commitment for a 98-yard touchdown pass.

The Broncos went on to add two more touchdowns as they beat Gardens 35-14.

Central improved to 7-1 while Gardens dropped to 5-3.

Atlantic 32, Dwyer 14

Dwyer hosted Atlantic in a game with district implications.

Tied at 14 headed into the locker room at halftime, Atlantic showcased its ability to take the ball away.

WATCH: #3 @PBCentral_FBall is riding a 4-game win streak! They improved to 7-1 with a 35-14 win over @GatorsPbg @ahmadhaston2 pic.twitter.com/QhRzHDV4Tm — ESPN Top 63 (@ESPNTop63) October 22, 2022

The Eagles recovered a fumble for a touchdown and added a pick-six interception in the fourth quarter.

Atlantic's 32-14 win over the Panthers secured a district title for the Eagles.

No. 6 Treasure Coast 40, Centennial 7

It was senior night for No. 6 Treasure Coast as they hosted crosstown rival Centennial.

Treasure Coast got out to a 14-0 lead in the first half and would never trail.

WATCH: #6 @WeAreTCoast keeps its undefeated district record intact! They take down @Cen10_Football 40-7 at South County Stadium. pic.twitter.com/WNkJn6Hvas — ESPN Top 63 (@ESPNTop63) October 22, 2022

The Titans used their ground-and-pound attack to march to a 40-7 victory – their fourth straight in this rivalry.

Treasure Coast improved to 3-4 and 3-0 in district play. The Titans can claim the district crown with a win at Vero Beach next week.

Fort Pierce Central 19, Fort Pierce Westwood 18

Fort Pierce Westwood hosted Fort Pierce Central in a rivalry game.

The Cobras are the reigning champs and got the scoring started with a little trickery on a short touchdown run.

WATCH: Showdown 43 ended in thrilling fashion.@FPCFootball retains the trophy with a 19-18 win over @FPWestwoodFB Their second win of the year. pic.twitter.com/IIX2O2f9mp — ESPN Top 63 (@ESPNTop63) October 22, 2022

Westwood got its offense going as well in the run game.

Central was able to stop a two-point conversion attempt by Westwood, hanging on for a 19-18 win.

Forest Hill 13, Jupiter 9

Jupiter hosted Forest Hill for homecoming as the Warriors honored their seniors before kickoff.

It was a defensive battle as both teams were held to just seven first-half points.

WATCH: Homecoming spoiled for the @JupiterWarriors @thehillfootball needed a game-winning TD in the 4th to take the 13-9 victory. The Falcons 5th straight win against Jupiter. pic.twitter.com/4CLzdU2fNn — ESPN Top 63 (@ESPNTop63) October 22, 2022

After Jupiter forced a late safety, Forest Hill drove down the field for a game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter.

The Falcons snapped their three-game losing skid, winning 13-9.

https://twitter.com/ESPNTop63/status/1583678005955919872?s=20&t=jmqW1At06rk6Xgv7N9dQeA [twitter.com]

Glades Central 49, Suncoast 6

Suncoast hosted Glades Central with both schools in search of their first win since early September.

Suncoast got an early touchdown to take a 6-0 lead but missed the extra point.

It didn't take long for Glades Central to catch up.

With under a minute to go in the first quarter, Semaj Demps had a huge punt return to put Glades Central ahead 21-6.

On the next Raiders drive, their defense picked off Suncoast and capitalized on the turnover for points.

Glades Central rolled 49-6.

https://twitter.com/ESPNTop63/status/1583676920121634817?s=20&t=Yy8obFUArJjOlK005XN7wA [twitter.com]

Wellington 35, Palm Beach Lakes 0

Wellington dominated Palm Beach Lakes at home.

The Wolverines are 4-0 when they score more than 14, but they didn't have to worry as the offense found the end zone often and the defense held firm.

Wellington got the 35-0 shutout win in front of a home crowd.

https://twitter.com/ESPNTop63/status/1583675320409812992?s=20&t=jmqW1At06rk6Xgv7N9dQeA [twitter.com]

No. 10 Jensen Beach 35, Sebastian River 0

Sebastian River traveled south along Interstate 95 to take on No. 10 Jensen Beach.

The Falcons set the tone early with an opening drive rush for a touchdown.

The next drive was a nice pass that set up another touchdown as Jensen Beach soundly disposed of Sebastian River 35-0.

https://twitter.com/ESPNTop63/status/1583676327890391040?s=20&t=lts3-airbbuY1lDDybE0XQ [twitter.com]