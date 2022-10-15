No. 1 Vero Beach remains undefeated; several teams get shutouts

#1 Vero Beach -- 41 Centennial -- 13

WATCH:@Efrem_White11 provided the spark and @VBFootball turned it into a fire to keep their undefeated season in tact. #HighSchoolFootball pic.twitter.com/Wh1U0ue6IT — ESPN Top 63 (@ESPNTop63) October 15, 2022

The shirt says “Chasing greatness”. But this play on your screen is going to show something different - chasing the number 11. A pick six by Vero Beach freshman Efrem White got the gears turning for Vero. They went into halftime up 14-13 over Centennial. They added 27 points in the second half thanks to the offense and forced turnovers to win 41-13. The undefeated season for Vero continues as they’re now 8-0.

Somerset Canyons -- 27 American Heritage (Delray) -- 16

WATCH:@quincy_rowe8 showed off the arm as @takeemdeep9_ and @xklvsive_1 went up and pulled in the touchdowns. @SCanyonsFB picks up the road district win. #HighSchoolFootball pic.twitter.com/IfP71E6ZyV — ESPN Top 63 (@ESPNTop63) October 15, 2022

American Heritage hosting Somerset Canyons in a district game. Check this play out... Almost a disaster for the Stallions as Aidan Howard fumbles the ball into the end zone but Ryan Vanscoy is ‘Johnny on the spot’. Touchdown Stallions. Somerset answered. In the red zone... the handoff to David Duong and he ties the game at 7. And right before the half... the Cougars put their stamp on the game. Play of the game. Quincy Rowe sees Waden Charles single covered.. Jump ball and Charles comes down with it. Couple plays later another jump ball this time to Denairius Gray fade route touchdown. Cougars took the lead and never looked back. They won 27-16. And that gives Boynton Beach the district championship.

Cardinal Mooney --3 #5 John Carroll -- 26

WATCH:@JCGoldenRams needs to make some room in the trophy case because they have a district title to add after a Friday night victory. @CoachGroody17 @DawsonMaehl @AidanSingleton2 #HighSchoolFootball pic.twitter.com/zKU7aJWr8w — ESPN Top 63 (@ESPNTop63) October 15, 2022

The John Carroll Golden Rams have made it to the regional finals in back-to-back seasons. Friday night, they were looking to bring home a district title to take their place in the postseason yet again. First game since dropping their first loss on October 3 and they get that losing taste out of their mouth. John Carroll knocks off Cardinal Mooney 26-3. These two are the only two teams in the district so that means you can officially call John Carroll district champs. Golden Rams will not leave home the rest of the year, as their final three will all be played in Fort Pierce in advance of the postseason.

St John Paul -- 0 #2 Cardinal Newman -- 69

WATCH:



Anyone coming home for @CNHS_Athletics homecoming had plenty to cheer for on Friday night.



The Crusader offense and defense continue to roll as they stay perfect on the year. @JackDan55847282 @lukeewarnock @jbo22_ @coleDillon13#HighSchoolFootball pic.twitter.com/cpsB1YjBcg — ESPN Top 63 (@ESPNTop63) October 15, 2022

Number two Cardinal Newman celebrated their 61st anniversary of homecoming and as has been the case all year long, there was plenty to celebrate for the Crusaders Friday night. Luke Warnock connected for four touchdown passes. The defense forced 5 turnovers which the team turned into 21 points. Cardinal Newman kept rolling as they beat St. John Paul 69-0. Eight straight wins now for Newman. They’re the highest scoring team in the area now and have outscored their opponents by a whopping 295 points this year.

Suncoast -- 0 King's Academy -- 48

WATCH:@TKALions returned home on Friday night and kept their strong season going with big nights from both the offense and the defense. @JoeDailey19 @turnerlacy15 #HighSchoolFootball pic.twitter.com/yM6aiWiejB — ESPN Top 63 (@ESPNTop63) October 15, 2022

The King's Academy has roared to a 5-1 start this season. Friday night, not much in the way of win number six. The Lions got three touchdown passes from quarterback Joe Dailey. The defense got in on the fun as well with a pair of touchdowns. King's Academy won this one 48-0. They have allowed just 55 points on the season in seven games. The win puts them at 1-1 in district play and means that the district title will be on the line when Inlet Grove travels to King's on October 28.

Jensen Beach -- 37 South Fork -- 0

Let's head to Stuart.. Where South Fork played host to Jensen Beach... where the Falcons’ defense definitely got the invite Friday night. Simple math for the Falcons coming into Friday, win and you are district champs. The defense got the message making plays all night long. Jensen Beach won this one 37-0. It’s the first district title since 2019 for Coach Caffey and his Jensen Beach Falcons and the second in school history.