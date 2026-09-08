FAU football looks to bounce back after a humbling week one loss

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Week two of the college football season is here - and as the Owls get ready to take on Navy this week, their game plan is clear.

“This week the theme has been physicality and mentality. What’s our mentality going to be like going into this game knowing what kind of game it’s going to be with them running the triple option?” said Zach Kittley, the FAU Head Coach.

Coming off a tough loss to Florida, 66-21, the Owls know they have a lot to work on all three phases of the game.

However, even with struggles, there were some bright spots, like an offense with many new faces that found a rhythm at times.

Serving as a confidence boost for newcomer wideout Kelby Valsin.

“Just getting out there and competing and knowing I can compete. And knowing I can help this team in whatever ways,” said Valsin.

For the star wideout, he was on the receiving end of one of the biggest plays of the game as he caught a 20-yard touchdown pass, and now, with confidence after taking on a top-25 powerhouse last week, he’s ready for whatever Navy may bring.

“I know every team is going to play me different. With me being a focal point of this offense, so just taking what this offense gives me and just doing whatever I can,” said Valsin.

The Owls' biggest issue in Week 1 was giving up over 600 yards on defense, a mishap the fellas promise won't happen again.

“That defense played out there on Saturday was not us, and I feel like just going forward we are going to get better day by day, and you can see a huge jump from last week to this week,” said linebacker Joseph Sipp Jr, who believes Saturday's home opener will right the team's ship.

