DeSantis attends naming of William R. Laurie Field at American Heritage School

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday attended the ceremonial naming of the football stadium at American Heritage School in Delray Beach.

William R. Laurie Field is named after the CEO and founder of American Heritage Schools, which has locations in Delray and Plantation.

Laurie, who was in attendance at Monday's dedication, founded American Heritage Schools in 1965. American Heritage has "grown to become the top private school in the nation for academic excellence," according to its website.

"American Heritage has been recognized as being number one among all private schools for producing National Merit Scholars, including 15 among the class of 2024," DeSantis said.