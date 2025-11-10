BOCA RATON, Fla. — When it comes to being a powerhouse in the sport of volleyball, the girls at Boca Raton Christian are just that.

In the last three years, they finished runner-up in the state tournament.

Boca Raton Christian volleyball wins first state championship after three runner-up finishes

However, this year they won it all.

There's a saying: it’s not how you start, it’s about how you finish, and at Boca Raton Christian, they embody that statement.

“The season honestly started off a little rough,” said Caitlin Crino, the co-captain.

A little rough might be an understatement.

They lost their best player to an injury, and another due to a paperwork issue, and began the season 5-5.

“As the season progressed, we were facing strong teams. So even though we were losing, we were still getting the right touches,” said Crino.

The girls knew they were better than their record showed, and the team's captains, Caitlin Crino and Mackenzi Vanzwieten, had a simple message.

“We all love the sport and we love each other, and I think that together makes us a team,” said Vanzwieten.

“No, it's not necessarily who’s the better team, but who wants it more will fight their hardest to win the match,” said Crino.

One thing the Blazers are known for is their fighting spirit. From 2022 through 2024, the Blazers finished in second place in the state championship, and Head Coach Len Visser never feared.

“The mindset that they have is unbelievable. They really have a mind for the game,” said Visser.

Their skills and insight for the game shone at the end of the season as they went on a seven-game win streak, tore through the playoffs, and once again, for the fourth straight year, found themselves in the state championship.

“This year was like the first year that we had to work together as a team. I feel like everyone stepped up. So, it was really exciting to see the work pay off,” said Vanzwieten..

Oh boy, did it pay off in the state championship. The Blazers went on to beat St. Edward's in three straight sets, winning the school's first-ever state championship, which brought a surreal feeling.

“We worked so hard coming in runner-up three years in a row, we knew we had it as long as we put in the work," said Vanzwieten.

