Benjamin High School track teams claim fifth state title in North Palm Beach

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Benjamin High School girls' track and field team has secured its second consecutive state championship, adding to a program legacy that now includes five total state titles in North Palm Beach, according to head coach Barrett Saunders.

Both the boys and girls track programs at Benjamin High School have combined for five state championships, with the girls team claiming back-to-back titles in what Saunders describes as a family-centered approach to athletics.

WATCH BELOW: Benjamin Track Dynasty: Back-to-Back State Champions

Benjamin Track Dynasty: Back-to-Back State Champions

Family Foundation Drives Success

"The program we've built here is remarkable because it starts with a family base more than a team," Saunders said. "So throughout the years, the team continues to win state championships. This will be our fifth as a program this year."

The North Palm Beach school's track program has consistently produced individual champions, but student-athletes say the team accomplishments hold greater significance than personal accolades.

Team Success Takes Priority Over Individual Awards

Senior Sofia Balistreri, who has earned multiple individual honors throughout her high school career, emphasized the importance of collective achievement over personal recognition.

"I would say the team's success is even that much more important for me," Balistreri said. "We're really a family here, so being able to succeed as a team is really exciting, even much more so than just my individual successes."

Building Legacy for Future Champions

As graduating seniors prepare to leave the program, they express confidence in the underclassmen who will carry forward Benjamin High School's championship tradition. Senior Akari Marshall believes the foundation has been established for continued success.

"As long as they just step up and continue to do the things that they're doing, then they'll be totally fine next year," Marshall said.

Three-Peat Goals for 2025

Saunders acknowledged the challenge ahead as the team sets its sights on a third consecutive state championship, but remains optimistic about the program's prospects for the upcoming season.

The Benjamin High School track and field program's success reflects the school's commitment to athletic excellence in Palm Beach County, where competitive high school sports continue to thrive across multiple disciplines.

Why This Matters Now: High school athletics in Florida continue to showcase exceptional talent development, with programs like Benjamin's demonstrating how consistent coaching philosophy and team culture can produce sustained championship-level performance across multiple seasons.

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