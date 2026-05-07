Atlantic High Eagles hope spring scrimmages spark turnaround after playoff heartbreak

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The Atlantic High School Eagles hit the practice field Wednesday, determined to start the 2026 season on the right foot.

After losing to Hollywood's McArthur High School in the second round of the playoffs, the Eagles say they're ready to show everyone that won't happen again this year.

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Atlantic High Eagles hope spring practices spark turnaround after playoff heartbreak

"We're gonna develop this year," said rising senior Josiah Rahming. "We're gonna show that we're the best. We're better than McArthur, better than any school out there. Everyone's going to develop and become the best."

Head Coach Jamelle Murray believes his team has all the pieces in place. Their 10-2 record and district championship last season prove it.

"It feels good with a chip on our shoulder just to come out and have an opportunity," Murray said. "We're gonna use this as a springboard to develop and learn. Right now it's just about quality over quantity."

The Eagles need to find a way to break through when it matters most. Wednesday's scrimmage gave players a chance to see where they stand before the real work begins.

"When you see our strengths, and then you see our weaknesses, then you work on the weaknesses," said rising junior Ethan Hook. "I think that's what's most important about spring — focus on weaknesses."

The 2026 season will be here before they know it. The Eagles are hoping it'll finally be their year as they look ahead to summer workouts and preseason practice.