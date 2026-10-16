American Heritage Delray senior Domenick Swanson commits to play football at Army while chasing a state title

DELRAY BEACH — The American Heritage Stallions are chasing a back-to-back 4A state football championship, and one of the players anchoring their offensive line has already secured his spot at the next level.

Domenick Swanson, a senior at American Heritage in Delray, has committed to play college football at the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York.

WATCH BELOW: American Heritage Delray offensive lineman commits to play football at Army

American Heritage Delray offensive lineman commits to play football at Army

"I will be going to West Point to play football," Swanson said. "It is a great opportunity. I went up there, and I was talking to coaches, and everyone says it's an amazing campus. It's beautiful. I mean, it's such a great opportunity to join the military and serve my country and the ability to play college football. I'm very excited about it."

Swanson wears No. 66 and plays center — a role he and his coach describe as the quarterback of the offensive line.

"You know, a big reason why our coach likes me at center is that it's like the leader of the offensive line. Being there for the guys and helping with all the plays, and it's a really important part," Swanson said.

Swanson also has family support behind him, his cousin Lily, saying Swanson is a football superstar.

"Lily's my biggest cheerleader." Swanson said.

As his high school career winds down, Swanson said what he will miss most is the bonds he has built with his teammates.

"Really just the relationships and bonds that I've made with my team. You know, I just, it's going to be sad to leave them all behind. Of course, you know, I'll always have my brothers, you know, we'll always be together, but playing football with them, it'll definitely be a big change." Swanson said.

At the college level, Swanson said he looks forward to performing on a bigger stage and playing in front of thousands of people. Before he gets there, he has one goal left for this season.

"I would love to see us just go win every other game. That's kind of an obvious answer. But then, you know, we got our state championship. Hopefully we can go back-to-back," Swanson said.

The Stallions are 7-1 heading into their Friday night game vs. Lakeland Christian.