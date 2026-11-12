After a magical season, Park Vista High School bowling finishes in the top 5 in Florida

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — In life, we all start somewhere, and for a group of kids, AMF Bowling Alley in Boynton Beach is where it all began.

"I started at a Saturday league here at AMF probably when I was 12," Jett Kramer, a sophomore bowler at Park Vista High School, said.

"My aunt showed me a youth league here, so I started doing it and have been doing it for five years now," Mateo Ruiz, a junior bowler at Park Vista High School, said.

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Park Vista HS bowling team finishes top five in the state

Both young men met at the bowling lanes at AMF as kids and have now forged a deep bond at Park Vista High School.

In fact, they're not the only two bowlers from the school who love AMF Bowling; the entire team does. It's their practice court, and it's also the place they knew this year would be special.

"Last year we also had a great team, so I knew our team this year would be just as good if not better," said Kramer.

So, how good were they this year?

The team won both the county championship and district championship and qualified for state.

"That was pretty good considering we didn't make it last year; that was pretty much an upset," co-captain Nate Banks said.

"It was awesome. We all bowled great. We had a phenomenal season; everyone bonded together. It was a phenomenal season," co-captain Jordan Fein said.

The team was on fire all season and finished fifth at state.

While it wasn't the finish they'd hoped for, it was a building block for next season.

Ruiz finished as a state runner-up.

"It was definitely an amazing moment. I wish I could've gotten first, but I appreciate getting there," Ruiz said.