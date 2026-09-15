PAHOKEE, Fla. — When it comes to rich high school football history, Pahokee might know a thing or two.

The school has produced five state championships and 13 NFL players over the years. But this year, they have a new piece of history: an eighth grader starting at quarterback.

WATCH: 8th grader makes history as Florida high school's starting quarterback

8th grader makes history as Florida high school's starting quarterback

“He’s the youngest quarterback the school has ever had," said Head Coach Carlos Lammons. "His age doesn’t really play a factor in his ability and his thought process. He’s just super mature for his age.”

That quarterback, Braylon Peterson, is just 14 years old.

“I was very excited for the opportunity to play with great teammates and great coaches and getting out and showing what I can do,” Peterson said.

What he can do was on full display as Pahokee and Atlantic met up for an instant classic. Peterson and the Blue Devils lost 21-17, but he put the county and state on notice in the final minutes of the game, showing composure, accuracy and command of the offense — and nearly winning the game in the final seconds.

“I have a great connection with all my teammates and coaches. I’m really close with everyone, and age doesn’t really affect me being close to anyone and playing on the field,” said Peterson.

You might wonder how a middle schooler can play on the varsity team; well, at Pahokee it’s possible.

Pahokee is a combined middle school and high school, and under FHSAA guidelines, sixth through eighth graders can play high school sports if their school shares a campus, allowing Peterson to make history.

“It shows that the work you do in the summer and offseason doesn’t go unnoticed, and it’s great to have an opportunity to start on varsity as a young player on a great team,” said Peterson.