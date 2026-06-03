FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Haiti faced New Zealand in a World Cup friendly in Fort Lauderdale Tuesday night, drawing a passionate crowd as the Haitian national team prepares for its first World Cup appearance in 52 years.

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Haiti faces New Zealand in World Cup friendly as fans pack Fort Lauderdale for historic night

It has been 52 years since Haiti last played in the World Cup. In 1974, the team played all three of its group stage matches in Munich, Germany, facing Italy, Argentina, and other top international sides. Since then, the Haitian national team had been unable to recapture that moment — one that many fans feared would never come again.

"I was so young and it was exciting watching Haiti play in Munich. Playing Italy, playing Argentina, and playing all these big teams and on the international level it was amazing."

Now, Haiti is headed to the 2026 World Cup, and Tuesday's friendly against New Zealand offered fans an early celebration. The energy inside the stadium reflected just how much the moment means to the Haitian community in South Florida.

"I'm really excited because you know it's Haiti. When I'm watching other teams play you know they play really good and I want to see Haiti play on that level one day."

While Haiti's Group C matches will not be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Tuesday's friendly felt like a home game, with Haitian pride on full display throughout the night.

"I'm excited, I'm so excited for my son to witness the Haitian team play in front of him it's amazing."

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