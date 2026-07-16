BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Three young gymnasts from Flip City Gym and Cheer each came to the sport for different reasons — but they're competing as one unit on the national stage.

Skylar Rose-Daris, Victoria Supan, and Charli Rine all found their way to gymnastics through different paths.

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Flip City gymnasts earn national top 15 finish, qualify for Junior Olympics

"It wasn't really gymnastics, it was the fact that I knew how to do a cartwheel," Rose-Daris said.

"All the gymnasts that I saw on YouTube, and how amazing they are, and how fun it looks," Supan said.

"I love it because I learn new things," Rine said.

The trio competed locally, traveled, and advanced to states and regionals during what Head Coach Candice Lazuka described as a strong season.

"We had a really good season. We competed locally, we traveled, and we went to states and regionals," Lazuka said.

Last month at AAU Nationals in Knoxville, Tennessee, the gymnasts secured a top 15 finish — and came close to a perfect score along the way.

"It's hard to get a perfect 10, but we got a 9.9 and were very close to a 10," Lazuka said.

The finish qualified the team for the Junior Olympics in Iowa next month.

"It's going to be really fun that I'm going to an entire different part of the world," Rose-Daris said.

"It's happy and exciting at the same time," Supan said.

As for what Rine is focused on heading into the Junior Olympics?

"Getting first place on floors," Rine said.

