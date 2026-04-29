First-ever free Miami Grand Prix Fan Fest brings Formula 1 culture and music to Miami Beach this week

MIAMI, Fla. — The first-ever Miami Grand Prix Fan Fest has taken over Miami Beach, offering a free, five-day experience filled with loud bands, food, and Formula 1 culture.

For the past five years, the Miami Grand Prix has attracted crowds by mixing elite Formula 1 racing with Miami's vibrant, high-energy culture to create a festival atmosphere. The new fan fest allows attendees to learn about F1 history and get a taste of South Florida.

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First-ever free Miami Grand Prix Fan Fest takes over Miami Beach

"It's great for the American Shores, and the more recognition, the more local people get involved; it's just fun,” Kevin Seivwright said.

Seivwright has attended the last five Miami Grand Prix races, traveling from Washington, D.C., every year to enjoy his favorite sport.

"It's my first time experiencing any F1 event, and it's like I watched it all my life, so it's a really cool experience,” Eddie Houck said.

"Race week in general is such a fun time, so being able to be around here seeing all the different things going on outside of just the race, it's a great way to take the main event and make it an entire experience,” Houck said.

Fans are traveling internationally for the event. Juana Vidal traveled from Argentina to Miami Beach to be part of the history.

"It's a great thing to do because you can experience a lot of things. You have music, you can also eat, and it's completely free, so that's cool,” Vidal said.

The family-friendly fan fest runs until Sunday, offering an alternative for those who cannot make it to the Grand Prix race.

