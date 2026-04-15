Brothers face off as opposing head coaches in district final lacrosse match between Benjamin and Pine

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. — Brothers Duncan Clancy and Patrick Clancy recently faced off as opposing head coaches in a district final lacrosse match. Duncan's team, The Benjamin School, secured a 20-0 shutout victory over Patrick's team, The Pine School.

The matchup came after the brothers had previously coached together. In 2024 and 2025, Duncan served as head coach and Patrick as his assistant at The Benjamin School, leading the Bucs to back-to-back championships.

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Brothers face off as opposing head coaches in district lacrosse final

Following those championship seasons, Patrick took on a new role to rebuild the lacrosse program at The Pine School in Hobe Sound.

"Now I'm up at Pine in Hobe Sound," Patrick Clancy said.

Patrick was tasked with getting the team back on track after the school did not have a season last year. In his first year as head coach, he led the team to an 8-3 record and a spot in the district final against his older brother.

"They're a very good team, obviously. I'm super familiar with them; they don't make many mistakes," Patrick Clancy said.

Despite the competitive matchup, the brothers maintain a close bond built on having each other's backs since childhood.

"It's all good fun with me and my brother Duncan; he's been so important in my life, introducing lacrosse to me, he's the reason I coach lacrosse," Patrick Clancy said.

"I'm really proud of him; he's done a great job," Duncan Clancy said.

After The Benjamin School's dominant win, Duncan noted he plans to keep the victory in perspective.

"Well, I used to be bigger than him, and he's bigger than me now, so I've got to be careful with what I say," Duncan Clancy said.

