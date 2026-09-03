3 Palm Beach County gymnasts make history with Junior Olympics sweep at AAU Nationals

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Three local gymnasts made history, sweeping through the AAU Nationals in Knoxville, Tennessee, last month and securing a spot in the Junior Olympics.

Amelia Perez, Victoria Supan and Skylar Rose-Daris train at Flip City Gymnastics in Boynton Beach — and they are now Junior Olympians.

WATCH BELOW: Young gymnasts make history at AAU Junior Olympics

Palm Beach County gymnasts make Junior Olympics history

Rose-Daris said the experience was both nerve-wracking and rewarding.

"I was really nervous, but then I realized it was fun. It was really surprising I'd make it," she said.

The competition was no formality. All three gymnasts came home with hardware.

"On the second day of the tournament, I got second place out of everyone there," Perez said.

Supan dominated on the apparatus events.

"I got first place on the beam," Supan said.

Rose-Daris matched her teammate's success.

"I went to the Junior Olympics and got first place on bars," Rose-Daris said.

Altogether, the three gymnasts racked up more than 20 medals and became the first group from Flip City Gymnastics to ever compete at the Junior Olympics.

The girls said the trip was as much about the experience as the competition.

"It was pretty exciting because I got to travel with all my friends," Supan said.

With the historic run behind them, the gymnasts are already setting their sights on competing again next year.

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