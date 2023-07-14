Watch Now
Lionel Messi officially becomes Florida man after Publix sighting

Argentinian soccer superstar spotted with children's cereals in his shopping cart
Not even Argentinian soccer superstar Lionel Messi can resist the allure of Publix, where he was spotted shopping just days after his arrival in South Florida.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Lionel Messi has yet to play a soccer match for Inter Miami CF, but he's already settling into the role of Florida man.

The Argentinian soccer superstar was spotted stocking up on cereals Thursday with his family at a South Florida Publix.

Wearing a T-shirt, shorts and a pair of slides on his feet, South Florida's newest celebrity resident made headlines for being conspicuously inconspicuous as he pushed around one of those familiar green shopping carts with his wife and two children in tow.

Pictures widely shared on social media showed some Fruit Loops and Lucky Charms in Messi's shopping cart.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner – given to the best soccer player in the world – is preparing to make his Inter Miami debut later this month.

Messi arrived in South Florida earlier week and is getting a taste of the fanfare.

The real question, though, is if he'll get a taste of one of those Publix subs.

