Lightning strike first against Panthers, win 4-1 in playoff series opener

Anthony Duclair scores lone goal for Florida
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh interferes with Florida Panthers center Noel Acciari, May 17, 2022
Reinhold Matay/AP
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh interferes with Florida Panthers center Noel Acciari during the third period of Game 1 of an NHL second-round playoff series Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla.
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh interferes with Florida Panthers center Noel Acciari, May 17, 2022
Posted at 10:16 PM, May 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-17 22:16:47-04

SUNRISE, Fla. — Pierre-Edouard Bellemare scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, Andrei Vasilevskiy remained red-hot with 34 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning topped the Florida Panthers 4-1 on Tuesday night in Game 1 of an Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Nikita Kucherov and Corey Perry each had a goal and an assist and Ross Colton also scored for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions.

The Lightning took Game 1 against their in-state rivals for the second consecutive season.

Anthony Duclair had the goal for Florida.

