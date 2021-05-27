Watch
Sports

Actions

Lightning shut out Panthers 4-0, end season for Florida

Panthers haven't won playoff series since 1996
items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Chris O'Meara/AP
Florida Panthers right wing Patric Hornqvist (70) leads the team to congratulate the Tampa Bay Lightning after the Lightning defeated the Florida Panthers during Game 6 of a Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Lightning won the series 4-2.
Tampa Bay Lightning players shake hands with Florida Panthers players after Game 6 loss in playoffs, May 26, 2021
Posted at 10:55 PM, May 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-26 23:07:24-04

TAMPA, Fla. — Andrei Vasilevskiy wrapped up a series with a Game 6 shutout for the second straight time, stopping 29 shots in the Tampa Bay Lightning's 4-0 victory over the Florida Panthers on Wednesday night.

Vasilevskiy also shut out the Dallas Stars last year to win the Stanley Cup.

The Lightning advanced to face the Carolina-Nashville winner in the second round.

Tampa Bay advanced to the second round for the fifth time in the past seven years.

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy makes save on shot by Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett in Game 6 of first-round playoff series, May 26, 2021
Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy makes a save on a shot by Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett during the third period in Game 6 of a first-round playoff series Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.

The Panthers have not won a playoff series since the 1996 Eastern Conference Finals.

Steven Stamkos scored his third goal of the series and Pat Maroon added his first.

Brayden Point added his fourth of the series in the third period and Alex Killorn had an empty-netter.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' sidebar graphic

Start Your Morning Right