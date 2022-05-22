Watch
Lightning beat Panthers 5-1, take 3-0 lead in playoff series

Florida facing elimination by 2-time defending Stanley Cup champions
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak scores goal vs. Florida Panthers, May 22, 2022
Chris O'Meara/AP
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak watches his shot get past Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky for a goal during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL second-round playoff series Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Looking on is Florida's Claude Giroux.
Posted at 6:07 PM, May 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-22 18:07:42-04

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Panthers are on the brink of getting swept out of the second round of the playoffs by the back-to-back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning.

And the Presidents' Trophy winners don't have any time to regroup with Game 4 set for Monday night.

An arena conflict in Tampa caused by a concert forced a rare postseason back to back.

The Panthers are trying to frame it as a benefit of not dwelling on their predicament.

But coming back from down 3-0 in a best-of-seven series has only happened four times in NHL history.

Out West, the Colorado Avalanche lead the St. Louis Blues 2-1 going into Game 4.

